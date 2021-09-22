PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $96,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

SSTK opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $120.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

