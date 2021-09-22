PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

