Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Critical Survey

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Polymetal International and Pjsc Lukoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polymetal International and Pjsc Lukoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.87 billion 3.02 $1.09 billion $2.25 8.12 Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.80 $209.41 million N/A N/A

Polymetal International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pjsc Lukoil.

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Polymetal International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Polymetal International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye. The Kazakhstan segment involves in operations in Varvara and Kyzyl. The company was founded by Alexander Nesis in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

