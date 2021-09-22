Poolz Finance Price Reaches $9.81 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and $1.93 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00022268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00170381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00113961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.40 or 0.07045266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.16 or 0.99969577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.00797561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

