Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

PTMN opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 238,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

