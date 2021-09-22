Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.40.

PRDSY stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Prada has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

