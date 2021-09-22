Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD opened at $34.50 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.11.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 in the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

