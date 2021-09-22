Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 246027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.27.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

