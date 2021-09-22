Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $743.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.10, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $703.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

