Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.