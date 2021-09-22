Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

