Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PIAI opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 96.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 591,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

