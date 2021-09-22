Primecoin Price Tops $0.11 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $640,035.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,807,304 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

