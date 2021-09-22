Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $849.87. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $901.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.