Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

