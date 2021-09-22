Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $32,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

