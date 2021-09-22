Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

