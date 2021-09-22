Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.53 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $330.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.27. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.