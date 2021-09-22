Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.10 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $33,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after acquiring an additional 697,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

