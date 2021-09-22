Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $30,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NetApp by 17.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

