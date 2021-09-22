Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $32.16 Million Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,028,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of KnowBe4 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

