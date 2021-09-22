Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.53. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.