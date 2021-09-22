Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

DFUS opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58.

