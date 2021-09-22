Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 293 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $10,709,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

