Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $579.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

