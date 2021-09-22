Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

StoneCo stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

