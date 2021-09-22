Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,546 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

