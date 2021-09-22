Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,849 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 102,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

