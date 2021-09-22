Project Angel Parent LLC Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Project Angel Parent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

