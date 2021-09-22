Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Propy has a total market capitalization of $52.07 million and approximately $169,287.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00125470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045021 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

