ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the first quarter worth $294,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Services alerts:

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.