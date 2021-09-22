ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 128,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,204,124 shares.The stock last traded at $77.64 and had previously closed at $79.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

