Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 13,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

