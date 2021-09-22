Prospector Partners LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HONE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,184. The company has a market cap of $732.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

