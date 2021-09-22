Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

PAYX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. 28,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,893. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

