Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

