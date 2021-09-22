Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $637,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.