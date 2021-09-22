Prospector Partners LLC Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 15,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,665. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

