Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

