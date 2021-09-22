Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $103.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 21,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 445,039 shares.The stock last traded at $77.07 and had previously closed at $74.79.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,405 over the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.