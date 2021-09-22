Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Trading Down 2.3%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 1,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

