Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 2%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.14% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

