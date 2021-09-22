Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $11.14 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $11.14 or 0.00025901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $8,400.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00113951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00168791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.15 or 0.06941956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.15 or 1.00281728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00779562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.