Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

