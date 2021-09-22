Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

BKR opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -774.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

