Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

ZION opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

