Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $338.05 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00114081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00169537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06954202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,507.67 or 1.00385640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.34 or 0.00782960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.