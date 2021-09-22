QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. QCR reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million.

Several research firms have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 559.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

