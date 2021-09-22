QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Position Lifted by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of QCR worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.