QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $345,052.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00070439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00168825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00111097 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.72 or 0.06877684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.00 or 0.99821528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00773183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

